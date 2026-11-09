Joe Biden says cancer battle will limit promotion of upcoming memoir

Former United States President, Joe Biden, has said his battle with prostate cancer will limit the number of public appearances and conversations he can have to promote his upcoming presidential memoir, Promise Me, America.

Biden disclosed this in a social media post on Sunday, explaining that although his health condition had not stopped him from pursuing his activities, it sometimes affected his ability to maintain his planned engagements.

“Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves,” he wrote on social media.

The memoir is scheduled to be released on November 17. It will examine Biden’s four years in office, including the major challenges his administration encountered, the decisions he made and his perspective on America’s position in the world.

Encouraging readers to get a copy of the book, the former president outlined some of the issues explored in its pages.

“I hope you’ll read it,” he wrote on social media. “It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It’s about who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And America’s role in the world.”

Biden, who will celebrate his 84th birthday on November 20, announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025, less than four months after leaving the White House.

A statement from his office at the time disclosed that the cancer appeared to be a “more aggressive” form of the disease. However, it added that the condition “appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

His health condition also attracted attention in August when his son, Hunter Biden, spoke about the progression of the disease during an interview with the BBC.

Hunter disclosed that the cancer had spread beyond his father’s prostate to other parts of his body.

“It’s really sad to watch,” Hunter Biden said. “The only thing that I’d say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good.”

The former president’s announcement means he is likely to have fewer promotional engagements ahead of the memoir’s November release, although he expressed hope that the book would communicate his experiences and reflections to readers.

(CNN)