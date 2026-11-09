Kwara: Okuta community cries out over poor infrastructure

The Okuta community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State has called on relevant authorities to intervene in the area’s deplorable infrastructure, particularly poor roads in the town and neighboring communities in Kwara North Senatorial District.

Speaking with journalists during a campaign visit by the APC governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Engineer Salihu Yakubu Danladi, to communities in the local government area, the Emir of Okuta, Alhaji (Dr.) Idris Abubakar Kperogi Afon Totiri Serobetete III, said poor infrastructure had negatively affected the socioeconomic lives of residents.

Some of the challenges identified in the agrarian community include insecurity, poor power supply, inadequate health facilities and deplorable roads.

The traditional ruler, who appealed to the other two senatorial districts in the state to support Kwara North’s quest to produce the governor after more than 28 years of democratic rule, said, “We’re highly backward in terms of infrastructure. That’s why we’re seeking intervention of the federal government for positive impact, since independence.”

He also called on the APC governorship candidate to prioritise security and the provision of good roads in Kwara North if elected.

“Security is much paramount in the country and by extension, Kwara North. Also, he should look into the poor condition of roads in Kwara North. Moreover, he should spread development to all parts of the state”.

Also speaking, a two-term member of the Kwara State House of Assembly from Baruten Local Government Area, Hon. Adamu Sabi Ibrahim, said Kwara North deserved to produce the governor based on fairness and equity.

“The roads in the Kwara North are so bad. That’s why we’re calling on other parts of the state to support us to produce a governor by 2027 to develop the area better in terms of good roads, good hospitals, and good schools”.

In his speech, the APC governorship candidate, who is also the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, said he would collaborate with relevant authorities to rehabilitate roads in the local government area.

“I will be the first governor to come from a rural area when elected in 2027. I know the yearnings, aspirations, and challenges of the people. I also know the terrain. I will deploy all these and more to cause positive changes among the people”.