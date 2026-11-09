Nigeria’s manufacturing must be smarter, leaner to remain competitive — MAN

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for smarter, leaner, and more technologically advanced factories for manufacturing to remain globally competitive.

The Director General of the association, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, gave the charge at the “Manufacturers Energy Security and Energy Efficiency Summit”, held in Lagos.

He argued that the traditional model of industrial operations, where manufacturers rely heavily on expensive, carbon-heavy diesel generators and passive grid consumption, could not be sustained any longer.

ALSO READ: BOUESTI presents 36 academic programmes to NUC for accreditation

According to him, to be able to compete locally, regionally, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and globally, the nation’s manufacturing must shift its attention entirely to Smart Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration, and cutting-edge energy innovations.

“We must set our gaze on access to structured financing that will enable new energy projects and capacitate expansions, as part of the growth process to scale production and meet customers demand,” he added.

Ajayi-Kadir explained that the essence of the summit was to explore how AI-driven energy management systems could monitor, predict, and optimize factory power usage in real-time, and eliminate energy waste in manufacturing.

He expressed the optimism that the summit would be used to examine breakthrough advancements in hybrid solar-storage configurations, green hydrogen applications, and high-efficiency industrial machinery upgrades that significantly lower kilowatt-hour consumption per unit of output.

The MAN’s DG also believed the summit would enable participants to discuss regulatory adaptation, explore how manufacturers could successfully navigate state-level electricity market reforms, leverage net-metering policies, and monetize carbon credits generated from their clean energy transitions to create secondary revenue streams, and gain better insights into ESG to make access to financing a lot easier.

In his remarks, the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, stressed the need for the nation’s manufacturing to join the evolving global manufacturing trend.

According to him, smart manufacturing is no longer about cheaper labour, but cheaper, cleaner and smarter energy.

“If Nigerian manufacturing does not join this trend, we will not be competitive. Nigeria can not achieve energy security by only buying energy solutions, we must build energy solutions,” he stated.

According to him, in its bid to support the smarter manufacturing project, the ministry had created a green manufacturing certification, in partnership with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), to enable efficient manufacturers to get market advantage and carbon-credit access.