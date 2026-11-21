I always bleed each time I have sex with my husband. I will appreciate your kind intervention on this. I am a 35 year old mother of two.

Jennifer (by SMS)

Vaginal bleeding after sex, also known as postcoital bleeding, can be scary, but it’s also fairly common. There’s probably no cause for concern. Even though bleeding after sex is fairly common, that doesn’t mean it’s normal. If it happens once and the blood is only light spotting, it’s probably not serious.

But if the bleeding is heavy, it lasts for a few days, or it happens often, it could be a sign of something serious. The most common causes of vaginal bleeding after sex usually affect the cervix.

The cervix is the narrow, tube like end of your uterus that opens into the vagina.One of those causes is irritation or infection of the cervix, called cervicitis. It can happen because of a sexually transmitted infection that you need to get treated, like chlamydia or gonorrhea.

It can also happen from an infection that is not sexually transmitted, like a yeast infection. These infections lead to inflammation, which can cause bleeding after sex. A second common reason for bleeding after sex is cervical polyps. These growths are usually small–about 1 to 2 centimeters. They often appear on the opening of your cervix. Most polyps aren’t cancerous.

Your doctor can remove them during an appointment. Other causes of vaginal bleeding after sex include: Friction during sex or inadequate lubrication. Normal uterine bleeding if you’re just beginning your period or if it has just ended. Genital sores caused by herpes or another condition. Cervical ectropion, a condition when the inner lining of your cervix pokes through the cervical opening and grows on the other side of the cervix, closer to your vaginal opening. Uterine prolapse, which can happen when the tissues around your uterus become weak, and your uterus sags or drops into your vagina. Cancer of the cervix, vagina, or uterus. Precancerous cells in the cervix, vagina, or uterus (abnormal cells that may develop into cancer). Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which is an infection of the uterus, fallopian tubes, or ovaries.

Hormonal birth control. An intrauterine device (IUD) that has been placed incorrectly. Damage or trauma to the vagina from childbirth or injury. If you’re having heavy bleeding after sex, you should see your doctor as soon as possible for a proper investigation and management. Since there’s not just one cause of bleeding after sex, there’s no single treatment. Some options include: Vaginal lubricants and moisturizers.

If your bleeding is caused by dryness, better lubrication during sex may eliminate the bleeding. Estrogen therapy. If decreased estrogen and GSM have caused vaginal dryness, estrogen therapy can help. Medication. If you have an infection, including a sexually transmitted infection, your doctor will prescribe antibiotics or other treatment. Cancer treatment. If the underlying cause of your bleeding is cancer, the treatment you get (surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation) may stop the bleeding. Polyp removal.

If your doctor found polyps that are causing your bleeding, removing them can stop it. Depending on the underlying cause of your bleeding, it may go away on its own. If it happens once, it may not be a problem. But if your bleeding after sex keeps happening, as in your case, you should see a doctor.

You can make some lifestyle changes to lower your risk of bleeding after sex: Use a lubricant before and during sex. Wait a bit longer after your period ends to start having sex again. Have your doctor remove any cervical polyps or treat cervical infections. Have more foreplay before penetration. Try less aggressive sex