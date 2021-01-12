Bitcoin guru, SenexPAY dumps bachelorhood

It was a gathering of crème de la crème in the society when Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a multi-million dollar bitcoin corporation, Orhosere Okeoghene fondly called SenexPAY, got hooked to his long time hearthrob, Innocent Isioma, who is also the CEO, Omani luxury salon in Lagos.

Okeoghene, who couldn’t hide his joy before and during the wedding said he’s been longing to walk the aisle with his charming wife ever since they first met.

The Bitcoin guru expressed confidence that the development would enhance his success in the cryptocurrency industry.

The humanitarian, who has successfully processed billions of naira in transactions for his clients promised to love his wife and cherish her for the rest of his life.

Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu was the compere of the day, while sonorous musician, Timi Dakolo was on the bandstand as he performed to the admiration of guests.

“I want to thank everyone who made this day worthwhile for me. God will continue to bless them. I’m happy that I finally walk the aisle with my charming and industrious wife.

“She’s a great woman who has given me joy and rest of mind,” he said.

