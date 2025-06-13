Tinubu signs 51 out of 2,263 bills into law in two years

No fewer than 51 harmonised bills passed by the National Assembly over the past two years have so far been signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi who confirmed this via a statement titled: ’10th Assembly midterm: House of Representatives concludes second legislative session, highlights record achievements’, made available to parliamentary correspondents, explained that out of a total number of 2,263 bills reviewed, 186 bills have passed through Third Reading.

According to the statistics reeled out by the House Spokesman, ⁠65.3% of the 2,263 bills introduced have scaled the crucial Second Reading stage. 87 Constitutional amendment bills have passed Second Reading.

“Beginning in July 2025, nationwide public consultations will be conducted, including two zonal hearings in each of the country’s geopolitical zones, to ensure broad-based and inclusive citizen participation.

“1,100 motions considered, addressing urgent public concerns,” he said.

While applauding the feat, the House Spokesman described President Tinubu’s proactiveness as “the highest ever for a President’s first two years in office.”

He said: “The House of Representatives is set to conclude the Second Legislative Session of the 10th Assembly with a comprehensive midterm review, underscoring remarkable legislative strides, strategic reforms, and people-centred interventions achieved over the past two years.

“This milestone marks a defining moment in the journey of the 10th House, inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, which has pursued its constitutional mandate guided by the 8-Point Legislative Agenda launched in November 2023.

“Over the last 24 months, the 10th House has embodied the values of responsive and people-centered representation. Under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON, and in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the House has undertaken historic reforms, passed impactful legislation, and deepened oversight of national development efforts.”

Rep. Rotimi who applauded the feat, argued that “strategic legislation passed to strengthen national security, enable economic reforms, and enhance infrastructure development. Robust support for education, healthcare, traditional institutions, and social protection programmes.

“The House has remained resolute in its oversight responsibilities. Through the Public Accounts Committee, over ₦61.5 billion owed by oil and gas companies to the federal government has been recovered. Transparency and civic inclusion have been prioritised through biannual Youth and Women Town Halls and an annual televised Citizens’ Session.

“In the area of national security, the House allocated ₦6.11 trillion, representing 11.1 percent of the 2025 budget, to strengthen the sector. Legislative interventions such as the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2023, and the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act, 2024 are repositioning Nigeria for greater self-reliance in arms production and improved regulatory oversight.

“On the economic front, the House has supported major fiscal policy reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of the FX window, and the passage of progressive tax laws. These steps have contributed to improved investor confidence and revenue optimisation.

“Social investments remain a core focus. Education funding has increased from 5.7 percent in 2021 to 8.2 percent in 2023/2024, while the Student Loan Act has supported over 500,000 students nationwide.

“The House also passed the Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Bill, ensuring a safer academic environment for Nigerian students. Health allocations rose to 5.46 percent in 2024, facilitating the revitalisation of over 4,000 primary healthcare centres. In addition, the House backed the implementation of a ₦70,000 minimum wage, expanding social protection for Nigerian workers.”

In his remarks, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen said: “This House has been a laboratory of reform and a platform for results. From the number of bills reviewed and passed to the unprecedented level of civic inclusion and humanitarian intervention, we have built a record of purpose-driven service. But we are not done yet. The second half of our term will be just as ambitious.”

Speaking further, Rep. Rotimi argued that the “House has distinguished itself as a House with a human face, through both collective and individual Member interventions that have directly impacted the lives of vulnerable Nigerians. Members voluntarily donated ₦705 million, representing half of their salaries over six months, to the President’s relief initiative for vulnerable Nigerians.

“A further ₦650 million was mobilised to support housing for the families of deceased Members and former leaders. Over ₦500 million was contributed to assist displaced communities across Kaduna, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Niger, Borno, Plateau, and the FCT.”

In parliamentary diplomacy, the House has established 82 bilateral friendship groups and deepened institutional partnerships with key global and civil society organisations, including the UNDP, UN Women, KAS, PLAC, YIAGA Africa, ElectHer, and GenderMobile.

Rep. Rotimi further disclosed the House plans to host the Second Edition of its Legislative Open Week with the theme: ‘Two years in the People’s House’s in July, 2025.

He explained that the event underscores the House’s deepening commitment to open governance, legislative transparency, citizen engagement, and institutional accountability.

This annual flagship event provides a timely opportunity to present the House’s Midterm Scorecard, deepen public trust, and engage key sectors on the evolving role of the legislature in Nigeria’s democratic development. The Scorecard will detail legislative outputs, oversight interventions, and reform efforts across key policy areas over the past two years. The House Leadership will also deliver a progress report on the ongoing 6th Alteration to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“We recommit to delivering on our constitutional review process, enhancing citizen engagement, and prioritising national unity, inclusion, and economic transformation. Nigerians can expect an even more proactive and people-oriented legislature as we enter the third session,” Speaker Tajudeen assured.

This year’s Open Week promises to be the most engaging yet, offering a dynamic platform to strengthen accountability, highlight legislative innovation, and deepen public trust in the House’s commitment to service. With interactive sessions, youth and women town halls, and exhibitions by committees and legislative support institutions, the event reflects the inclusive vision of the 10th Assembly’s Legislative Agenda.

Participants will include labour unions, professional associations, civil society groups, development partners, the organised private sector, student and youth bodies, traditional rulers, and political parties, capturing the diverse voices that shape our democracy.

As the 10th House prepares to commence its Third Legislative Session, it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to enacting laws that respond to the aspirations of the Nigerian people and align with the nation’s development objectives.

The House of Representatives remains a responsive parliament driven by the values of service, transparency, and a resolute belief in Nigeria’s democratic future.