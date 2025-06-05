Reps passed 27 environmental bills out of 899 bills in two years — Spokesman

The 10th session of the House of Representatives on Thursday says it has passed no fewer than 27 environmental related bills out of total of 899 proposed bills within the past two years.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi, who disclosed this in a statement to commemorate the 2025 World Environment Day with the theme: ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, also reaffirmed the House resolve towards curbing the proliferation of single-use plastics, particularly in urban centres where the burden of plastic pollution continues to pose serious threats to health and sanitation.

Rep. Rotimi who reiterated the House commitment to environmental sustainability, assured that the 10th House of Representatives remains fully committed to advancing laws that support sustainable development, build national resilience to climate change, and secure a healthier environment for all Nigerians.

He said: “The House of Representatives joins the global community in commemorating World Environment Day 2025, themed ‘Beat Plastic Pollution,’ which draws attention to the far-reaching impact of plastic waste on public health, biodiversity, and fragile ecosystems.

“In keeping with our constitutional mandate and guided by Agenda 8 (Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability) of the Legislative Agenda (2023–2027), the 10th House of Representatives continues to prioritise legislation that strengthens Nigeria’s environmental governance framework.

“To date, 27 out of the 899 bills passed by the House in its first two years; 3.0% of total legislation (as of March 31, 2025), have been focused on the environment.

“Among the most recent milestones is the passage of the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, sponsored by the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Rep. Terseer Ugbor, which reinforces national efforts to combat wildlife crimes and preserve Nigeria’s rich biodiversity.

“Ongoing legislative reforms include the review and amendment of key environmental laws such as: The Environmental Impact Assessment Act (Amendment) Bill; The National Park Service Act (Amendment) Bill; The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency Act (Amendment) Bill.

“The House is also actively considering measures to curb the proliferation of single-use plastics, particularly in urban centres where the burden of plastic pollution continues to pose serious threats to health and sanitation.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring effective enforcement of environmental standards, the House prioritises efforts to strengthen the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), empowering it to implement laws and ensure Nigeria’s compliance with international conventions, agreements, and environmental treaties.”

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Rep. Mike Etaba, reiterated this commitment, posited that: “Environmental protection is not a matter of convenience but an obligation to future generations.

“On this World Environment Day, we reaffirm our resolve to strengthen Nigeria’s environmental laws and enforcement institutions like NESREA, and to ensure our country meets its obligations under global environmental treaties.”