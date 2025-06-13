Tinubu honours top CSO leaders for strengthening Nigeria’s democracy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honoured prominent civil society leader Ezenwa Nwagwu, alongside others, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Nwagwu, a frontline election observer renowned for his relentless advocacy for electoral transparency, was awarded the honour of the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

President Tinubu had during the 2025 Democracy Day Address to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, honoured prominent Nigerians with various categories of national awards including the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Nwagwu, the co-convener of Say No Campaign and executive director of the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Center in Africa (PAACA), is among 16 Nigerians to be conferred with the national award of MFR.

The awards cut across various sectors, including civil society, journalism, politics, and activism, with a strong nod to pro-democracy advocates, media voices during the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, 1993 election, and national development champions.

Hamzat Lawal, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, and Jaiye Gaskiya were also among the awardees recognised with MFR for “exceptional service to the republic”.

The honourees were celebrated for their decades-long advocacy for good governance, electoral reforms, citizens’ participation, and social justice.

The event formed part of the activities marking Nigeria’s 26th year of uninterrupted democratic rule since the return to civilian government in 1999.

Reacting to the award, Nwagwu, in a phone conversation, said he was genuinely surprised to have been honored by the country.

He thanked the President and the selection committee for the recognition, saying that to be recognised by one’s own country means a lot.

Nwagwu said this mattered a lot, especially because this recognition was not lobbied for or indeed solicited.

Nwagwu has had an enviable and proud pedigree as a radical and intrepid fighter for liberty, justice, and human rights, having cut his teeth as a student and youth leader during the difficult military era, emerging as a conscientious and bold public intellectual, and a dependable pillar of the pro-democracy community.

Since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, Nwagwu has been a prominent, active, and influential advocate and campaigner for good governance, free and fair elections, and inclusive and participatory democracy in contemporary Nigeria.

He has played critical roles in the success of the country’s observation exercise in all general elections in Nigeria, since the return to civil rule. He sits on the board of several non-profits.