Ogun gov installs new Olu of Paata Abiodun Kingdom

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has installed Oba Olufemi Abiodun Martins as the new Olu of Paata Abiodun Kingdom in Ifo Local Government Area, in a ceremony marked by tradition, pageantry, and goodwill.

Representing the governor at the event, the Alake of Egbaland and head of the state’s traditional council, Oba Michael Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, officially crowned the new monarch.

He offered prayers for a peaceful and impactful reign and urged Oba Martins to be a model leader who upholds the welfare of his people, remains law-abiding, and maintains loyalty to the state.

Governor Abiodun, through the Alake, assured the monarch of the government’s unwavering support in his leadership journey, encouraging him to sustain the legacy of his forebears.

Oba Martins had earlier received his staff of office before the official coronation by the Alake.

In his appreciation, the new king thanked the state government, his community, and the Alake for their trust and commitment to preserving Ogun’s traditional heritage.

He prayed for the Alake’s long life and pledged to champion peace and development in the kingdom.

The grand event attracted dignitaries from far and near, including the Olunla of Otta, Otunba Lanre Martins; Olori Remilekun Martins; Olori Adenike Martins; Olori Aderoju Martins; Oluwo Hammad; Chief Akeem Famuyiwa; Chief Mrs Sarah Famuyiwa; and Chief Wale Okunade.

Also, present were Princess Blessing Martins, Princess Abimbola Martins, Mrs Funmilayo Martins, Chief Ishmael Dawodu, Chief Mrs Folake Olukuawu (Otun Iyalode of Pataa Abiodun), Chief Mrs Amoke Kushimo (Iyalode of Pataa Abiodun), and Mr Ranti Thomas, Publisher of Royal Times.

Speaking on behalf of the monarch’s wives, Olori Remilekun Martins expressed gratitude to the government and the people, promising to support Oba Martins in fostering peace and unity in the kingdom.

Mr Thomas described the newly crowned king as a God-fearing and honest leader, well-suited to lead the Paata Abiodun Kingdom into a new era of prosperity.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE