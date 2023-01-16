BBTitans: See full list of housemates nominated for possible eviction

Nana was nominated by at least 9 housemates for possible eviction making her the most

Emotions run high as the Big Brother Titans (BBT) maiden edition unveiled names of housemates nominated for possible eviction on Sunday.

Nana was nominated by at least 9 housemates for possible eviction making her the most frequent nominee on the list. Mmeli on the other hand is the only housemate that was not put up for possible eviction after winning the Head of House game earlier in the day.

For newbies, the rule of the house gives the HoH veto power to save themselves from possible eviction. In this particular edition, the HoH can also save the other housemates from possible eviction as well according to Biggie.

Here is the breakdown of how the housemates voted:

1.Ipeleng nominated Jenni O and Olivia

2. Blaqboi nominated Yemi and Yaya

3. Yaya nominated Nana and Blaqboi

4. Ebubu nominated Justin and Nana

5. Nelisa nominated Khosi (Tail) and Nana

6. Marvin nominated Justin and Khosi

7. Yemi nominated Olivia and Nana

8. Khosi nominated Jaypee and Jenni O

9. Kanaga Jnr. nominated Lukay and Olivia

10. Tsatsii nominated Nana and Lukay

11. Olivia nominated Khosi and Yemi

12. Justin nominated Nelisa and Nana

13. Jaypee nominated Yemi and Khosi

14. Thabang nominated Justin and Nana

15. Yvonne nominated Marvin and Tsatsi

16. Lukay nominated Olivia and Justin

17. Juicy J nominated Nana and Justin

18. Nana nominated Yemi and Jaypee

19. Jenni O nominated Khosi and Tsatsi

20. Mmeli nominated Nana and Kanaga Jnr.