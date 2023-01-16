Mmeli came out as the best-performing housemate after defeating, Lukay, Olivia and

BREAKING: South African Mmeli becomes 1st Head of House in ‘BBTitans’ edition

Mmeli has become the first Head of House (HoH) for the ongoing Big Brother Titans (BBT) maiden edition.

The reality star achieved the feat after winning a keenly-contested game on Monday evening.

The housemates in the two groups (male and female) came together to play the HoH games in the arena. They were asked to build paper planes.

Mmeli came out as the best-performing housemate after defeating, Lukay, Olivia and Jenni in a dice game.

ALSO READ: BBTitans: Messi is better than Ronaldo — Blaqboi joins the GOAT debate

The 24-year-old South African chose Ipeleng as the Deputy Head of House. According to Biggie, Mmeli has the veto power to save other housemates if nominated for eviction.

Also, Mmeli will not be nominated for eviction.

In related development, Khosi was named the Tail of the House.