Delta 2023: Let’s go for national TV debate, Omo-Agege challenges PDP’s Oborevwori

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has challenged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to a debate on a national television.

Omo-Agege, who’s the Deputy President of the Senate, lambasted Oborevwori for hiding behind his political godfather and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in his campaigns.

He charged Deltans to pressurised the PDP governorship candidate to personally speak to them in an open debate to be aired nationally.

He also challenged Oborevwori to tell Deltans what he has done as the longest serving Speaker and what he will do as a governor if elected into office in 2023.

The Delta Central lawmaker spoke on Monday at Orerokpe, Aghalokpe and Adeje towns in continuation of the APC ward-to-ward campaign train to Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The senator further berated Oborevwori for failing to use his influence as the speaker to ensure the completion of the Effurun-Orerokpe-Eku dualisation project in his immediate constituency.

“I’m challenging Sheriff Oborevwori to a debate. I am using this opportunity to challenge Sheriff or Francis Oborevwori to a national television debate.

“You know the man (Sheriff) likes hiding behind people. He hides behind Governor Okowa and Esiso during campaigns.

“He should personally come out and tell Deltans what he plans to do for the people of the state.





“Now it’s the question I’m expecting they will ask me. Now as they haven’t asked Sheriff I want to ask Sheriff.

“As Sheriff is the Speaker of the House of Assembly, he’s the number three man in Delta State Government.