Bauchi gov commended for implementing salary grade for engineers, nurses

The Bauchi State Government has been commended for approving the placement of newly recruited nurses and engineers on Salary Grade Level 09 and implementing the decision with immediate effect.

The State Executive Council (SEC), at its recent meeting presided over by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, approved the placement of newly recruited engineers and nurses on Grade Level 09 in recognition of the professional demands, academic sacrifices and extended period required to obtain their qualifications.

The commendation was made by the Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Bauchi Branch, Engr. Shehu Wakili, in an interview with journalists in Bauchi on Thursday.

According to him, the approval was aimed at improving the welfare of the two professional cadres, recognising their contributions and encouraging them to remain in the state’s public service.

The council noted that the engineering and nursing professions require rigorous academic training, financial commitment and years of professional preparation, which informed the decision to place newly recruited personnel in the two cadres on Grade Level 09 at entry point.

Shehu Wakili described the approval as a landmark decision and a morale booster for young professionals in the state, saying, “This is a welcome development. It shows that the Governor understands the value of Engineers and Nurses.”

“For years, our young engineers were being employed on Grade Level 08 despite spending five to six years in university and undergoing rigorous professional training. This approval corrects that injustice,” Shehu Wakili said.

He added that the decision would help to curb brain drain, as many young engineers and nurses were leaving the state public service for federal jobs and the private sector, where their qualifications were better recognised.

Shehu Wakili commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his commitment to workers’ welfare and for listening to professional bodies in the state. He also urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture through dedication, discipline and quality service delivery to the people of Bauchi State.

The NSE chairman called on other states in the North-East to emulate the Bauchi State Government by placing engineers and nurses on Grade Level 09.

He also expressed the readiness of the NSE, Bauchi Branch, to partner with the state government by providing professional expertise and technical support for the benefit of the people of the state.