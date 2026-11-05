Customs generates N302bn from Apapa Port in October

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it generated ₦302,952,570,769.24 in October 2026, representing an increase of ₦20,161,430,521.84 over the ₦282,791,140,247.40 recorded in September 2026.

In a statement signed by the Command Spokesman, Isah Sulaiman, the revenue figure represents a month-on-month growth of approximately 7.13 per cent.

According to the statement, “the October collection marks another significant revenue performance above the ₦300 billion threshold, following the Command’s record-breaking collection of over ₦323 billion in July 2026.

“The performance reflects the Command’s continued drive to strengthen revenue generation while facilitating legitimate trade under the leadership of the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Murtala Mu’azu, who assumed duty on 29 September 2026.

“Since assuming office, Comptroller Mu’azu has prioritised stakeholder engagement, operational efficiency and improved service delivery in line with the policy thrust of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on Consolidation, Collaboration and Innovation.

“This approach was reflected in the stakeholder engagement meeting held on 5 October 2026, which brought together importers, exporters, licensed Customs agents, shipping companies and terminal operators to address operational challenges, including Demand Notice delays, cargo clearance bottlenecks and other concerns affecting port users.

“Beyond this meeting, the CAC has also embarked on courtesy visits to key stakeholders and strategic partners within the port community. These engagements are part of his deliberate efforts to build bridges, strengthen institutional relationships, promote mutual understanding and foster the collaboration required to create a more conducive business environment for traders and other port users.

“As part of measures to improve operational efficiency, the Command has intensified efforts to review and streamline the processing of Transire. The initiative is aimed at eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks, improving inter-departmental coordination and reducing processing time, while retaining the necessary compliance and control measures.”

Speaking on the initiative, the CAC stated: “Under my leadership, the Command has intensified efforts to review and streamline the processing of Transire, with a view to eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks, improving inter-departmental coordination and reducing processing time.

“This initiative seeks to ensure that the various offices involved discharge their responsibilities more efficiently while maintaining the necessary compliance and control measures.”

He added that “this initiative is also driven by my commitment to trade facilitation and the need to address operational inefficiencies that could subject traders to unnecessary delays and hardship.

“Traders should not suffer the consequences of avoidable administrative lapses or delays. We must identify challenges, address their root causes and adopt practical solutions that will promote seamless business operations, enhance service delivery and create a more efficient trading environment.”

In furtherance of this commitment, Comptroller Mu’azu has directed that cargo examinations must be conducted strictly in accordance with existing procedures and the requisite documentation and authorisation.

He has also emphasised that examinations must not become a source of avoidable delays and cautioned officers against unwarranted, repetitive or unnecessary checks capable of frustrating legitimate business transactions.

Officers have been directed to discharge their responsibilities promptly and professionally without compromising compliance, revenue protection or national security.

These directives are intended to ease cargo clearance, improve turnaround time and promote a more predictable trading environment while ensuring strict compliance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

The Command is also strengthening coordination among relevant departments and port stakeholders to address operational bottlenecks affecting cargo movement.

In the area of enforcement, officers of the Command intercepted 437 sachets of Cannabis Sativa weighing 392.5 kilogrammes in two separate containers during the period under review.

The seizures comprised 162 sachets weighing 125 kilogrammes in container number MSKU0486747 and 275 sachets weighing 267.5 kilogrammes in container number TEMU6149358. The combined Duty Paid Value of the seized narcotics stands at ₦196,131,606.82.

The consignments were jointly examined with relevant sister agencies, underscoring the Command’s resolve to prevent the use of Nigeria’s maritime gateway for illicit trade and protect public health and national security.

The Apapa Area Command remains committed to consolidating its revenue performance, strengthening enforcement and building stronger partnerships with stakeholders to improve the efficiency of port operations.

Under Comptroller Mu’azu’s leadership, the Command will continue to pursue a balanced approach that protects government revenue and national security while creating an enabling environment for legitimate trade and economic growth.