Global Tech Africa 2026: Nigerians urged to invest in youths to drive digital economy

The Executive Director of Futuremap Foundation, Dr Shuaib Sani Shuaib, has called on Nigeria to harness its youthful population and invest more in human capital development to accelerate economic growth and position the country as a leading force in the global digital economy.

He made the call at the Global Tech Africa 2026 Conference held in Kano, where stakeholders gathered to explore strategies for advancing Africa’s digital economy through technology, infrastructure, talent development and investment.

Shuaib described Nigeria’s youthful population as a major economic asset, stressing that developing the skills and talents of young people was essential to maximising the opportunities offered by the expanding digital economy.

He explained that the conference was designed to promote technology-driven industrialisation, improve market access and strengthen business opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

According to him, the event provided a platform for meaningful discussions on how technology could accelerate industrial development and enable African businesses to access wider markets.

He said participants also benefited from masterclasses designed to equip SMEs with practical knowledge on leveraging technology to expand their businesses and facilitate the movement of goods across international borders.

The executive director added that experts were invited to address issues raised during the sessions and conduct practical workshops to help participants acquire the skills required to apply technology in their businesses.

Shuaib noted that the conference also brought together academics, policymakers, government institutions and other stakeholders to develop coordinated solutions to challenges affecting economic development.

He said Global Tech Africa was established to bridge the gap between technology, commerce and industrialisation, which are often discussed separately at different conferences.

He highlighted the participation of organisations such as the African Union, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), multinational institutions and development partners.

On the challenges facing technology-driven industrialisation and market access, Shuaib said the conference was not limited to discussions but also focused on bringing relevant stakeholders together to develop practical solutions.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of participation and disclosed that a follow-up framework had been established to ensure the implementation of recommendations and resolutions reached at the conference.

Speaking at the event, the Creator of the Global Shapers Community in Kano, Sumayya Umar Tofa, described the conference as a platform for connecting Africa and accelerating economic growth through industrialisation and improved market access.

Tofa said the event went beyond speeches and panel discussions by creating opportunities for partnerships, investment and business development.

She explained that selected start-ups were showcasing innovative solutions at the conference to attract investors, establish partnerships and explore opportunities for expansion across Nigeria and Africa.

According to her, the conference also featured a curated deal room where start-ups, small businesses and other enterprises could interact directly with investors to explore potential funding opportunities and partnerships.

She said the engagements were expected to generate business collaborations, financial support and other opportunities capable of helping emerging enterprises expand.

Tofa stressed that the conference was designed to ensure that participants left with practical knowledge, valuable connections and opportunities that would contribute to business growth and the wider African economy.

Similarly, the Founder of Technology Bridge Foundation for Women and Girls, Eklema Musa, said the event was aimed at positioning Nigeria as an emerging digital hub and a leading player in the global technology ecosystem.

She identified talent development, infrastructure, investment and technology as critical areas requiring attention if Nigeria was to maximise the opportunities offered by the digital economy.

Musa also highlighted the importance of the deal room, which she said provided a platform for connecting investors with start-ups seeking funding, partnerships and opportunities to expand their businesses.

She disclosed that Technology Bridge Foundation was coordinating the deal room to facilitate engagements between investors and innovative businesses.

The foundation’s founder further noted that several start-ups were exhibiting innovative products and solutions designed to address pressing societal challenges.

She said the exhibitions demonstrated how entrepreneurs were transforming ideas into practical solutions capable of creating meaningful social and economic impact.

Musa added that exhibition stands and discussion sessions at the conference provided opportunities for participants to exchange ideas, showcase innovations and explore partnerships that could strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.

She expressed optimism that the conversations, partnerships and connections generated at Global Tech Africa 2026 would accelerate digital development and unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s technology sector.