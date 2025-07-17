Bauchi: 60 waste managers trained in innovative waste conversion techniques

60 people working in the abattoir sector, comprising 40 waste managers and 20 regulators drawn from abattoirs and livestock markets across the 20 local government areas of Bauchi, have been trained on innovative waste conversion techniques.

The training was organised by the Bauchi State Government, in partnership with the World Bank Assisted Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (LPRES).

ALSO READ: Kwara govt trains market women in digital literacy

The disclosure was made by the Environmental Safeguard Officer of L-PRES, Habila Danlami, at a one-day training for the waste managers and regulators in Bauchi.

Habila Danlami said that the training was aimed at boosting environmental sustainability, public health, and economic development with a focus on converting cow dung and slaughter waste into high-value products such as bio-manure, blood meal, and biogas.

He also explained that composting cow dung could significantly reduce methane emissions by promoting aerobic decomposition, stressing that” Anaerobic digestion of cow dung yields biogas, a renewable energy source that cuts dependence on fossil fuels.”

According to him, ”This training bridges public health, environmental protection, and economic empowerment.”

He also said that participants would learn how blood meal, a by-product of abattoirs, could be used as a protein-rich animal feed and an organic fertiliser for improving soil health and plant growth.

”These innovations will not only reduce environmental pollution but also create entrepreneurial opportunities for rural dwellers,” he added.

In his remarks, Bauchi State L-PRES Coordinator, Musa Adamu, said that the project was designed to improve livestock productivity, enhance resilience to shocks such as insecurity, and promote commercialisation.

Musa Adamu also said that the State plans to construct a modern abattoir that meets global hygiene standards, as well as boost meat production.

According to him, ”The L-PRES project will also strengthen institutional capacity, animal health services, and market access. These are critical steps toward sustainable livestock development.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Asabe Simon, expressed appreciation to the state government and World Bank/L-PRES, saying, the new skills gained will be cascaded to others.