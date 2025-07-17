Why I rated this administration 6.5 of 10 — Tinubu’s aide, Sunday Dare

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, has rated the current administration 6.5 out of 10 as it reaches its midterm mark.

Dare gave the rating during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye, where he was asked to assess the performance of the Tinubu-led government on a scale of 10.

“With my full chest from a vintage position. First, as an investigative journalist of over three decades. I have also interrogated the problems of Nigeria over time from an intellectual perspective. I have written about it. I have read reports about developments in this country in various sectors in comparison to other countries,” he said.

He defended his assessment by referencing global economic trends, particularly the effects of fuel subsidy removal in other countries.

“For instance, I read about other countries, when they removed subsidies, why they had to remove subsidies, and what happened after they removed subsidies. In some countries, it took four years before they were able to really stabilize and make sure the cost of living comes down. Because the laws of economics will not change because it’s Nigeria. Before this country, four or five other countries removed subsidies, and when you read the story, it took three to four years before they were able to bring down the cost of living.”

Drawing from his own experience in government, he highlighted the administration’s efforts and resilience in the face of national challenges.

“Also, having been part of a previous government as a minister and with what I’ve seen in just two years, the production, the ideas, the initiatives. Even some of the results we are seeing, and to couple it up, the boldness and courage.”

He likened the role of the administration to a fighter confronting tough realities, stating, “You know it is only the person who stands in the arena and is facing the Boar that knows what is up.”

He, however, added that there is still room for improvement.

“I will comfortably, as we hit the half mark, give the administration 6.5 with the benefit of the doubt that with another two years ahead of us, some of these impacts, the results we are expecting will begin to manifest.”

