Gov Adeleke’s ‘planned defection’ to APC, major boost — Group

Osun All Progressives Congress Youths Liberation Movement, a prominent youth group under the Directorate of Youths Organissation of the APC in the State, has described the rumoured defection of the Executive Governor of Osun, His Excellency Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, to the APC as a significant political gain for the progressive family in the state and a strategic move ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo on Thursday, the State Coordinator of the group, Comrade Ajasa Oluwaseun, alongside other state executives, emphasised that Governor Adeleke’s political strength and influence cannot be dismissed, considering his impressive electoral history and growing popularity across the state.

“Let’s take a moment to reflect on Senator Ademola Adeleke’s political journey. In the 2017 Osun West Senatorial bye-election, he defeated the APC candidate in nine out of ten local governments, despite our party being in control both at the state and federal levels. In the keenly contested 2018 gubernatorial election, he gave our candidate, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, a serious run for his money. By 2022, he returned stronger and eventually unseated the incumbent Governor Oyetola to become the sitting Governor of Osun.

“Given his strong political credentials and the achievements recorded so far under his administration, any move by Governor Adeleke to join the APC should be seen as a welcomed development. It is well within his constitutional right to associate with any political party of his choice, and we as a youth group believe his defection would be a great asset to the APC ahead of 2027,” Ajasa stated.

The group, however, took a swipe at the former Deputy Governor of Osun State and ex-National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, for his derogatory remarks referring to Governor Adeleke as an “orphan.” The group described the comment as unfortunate, unstatesmanlike, and unbecoming of a leader who should be working towards building unity within the progressive camp.

“At a time when all hands should be on deck to reposition the APC for future electoral victories, Senator Omisore’s choice of words is not only distasteful but also divisive. Leaders must rise above petty politics and focus on strengthening the party,” the statement read.

In conclusion, the group commended the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, for his maturity and commitment to internal democracy, especially for his recent statement affirming that the final decision on the party’s flagbearer for the 2026 Osun gubernatorial election rests with the President and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.