Following the arson that engulfed the Udu and Warri areas of Delta State on Wednesday over the scarcity of new naira notes, most commercial banks in the areas are under lock and key.

Checks by our correspondent across Warri, Udu as well as Uvwie local government areas showed that most banks are deserted for fear of attacks.

Some customers, who had stormed the banks in the wee hours of Thursday to form queues for a possible withdrawal of cash, were disappointed and returned home dejected.

Except for transfer, all ATM galleries visited were far from dispensing cash in all the banks visited.

Recall that two commercial banks, Access Bank, and Union Bank, were vandalised and burnt along with two cars at Udu by a bank-customers-turned-irate mob while violently expressing their frustration over the poorly implemented cashless policy.

Five persons were arrested by the police in connection with the arson which later spooled over to Enerhen junction before security agents swung into action.

As of Thursday morning, patrol vans of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), Delta, Warri were seen patrolling major roads to avert any further breakdown of law and order.