By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday announced the dissolution of Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme, (O-YES) created by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, replacing the empowerment scheme with Imole Youth Corps.

The Secretary to the state government,Hon Teslim Igbalaye, made this known to newsmen in a statement in Osogbo.

The statement reads: “the decision was taken to reposition the Youth empowerment programme inherited from the previous government for effective functionality, sustainability and dignity of labour.

“In fulfilling one of the electoral promises of His Excellency, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke in ensuring meaningful and proper youth Engagement in the state, a new Scheme code named Imole Youth Corps is hereby put in place to engage our teeming youths in the state.

According to him, “Creating Imole Youth Corps will ensure meaningful and proper youth engagement in the state. Application forms will be available for prospective youths in all the 30 LGs including Ife East Area Office of the State FREE of charge beginning from Friday, 17th February, 2023.”

