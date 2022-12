I love eating Bananas but I am worried about the high sugar content of the fruit. Kindly advise me.

Ijeoma (by SMS)

ANSWER

It has been confirmed that while a banana a day can help you get your recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals, the sugar content in bananas can contribute to weight gain if taken in excess. Therefore, as in every good thing, moderation should be the order of the day.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE