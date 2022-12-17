9 locations for reception as Paul Enenche’s daughter weds in style

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has confirmed that no fewer than nine locations will be used for reception at the white wedding of his first daughter, Deborah and her partner, Sam Hawthorn Uloko, as they officially tie the knot today.

Dr Enenche disclosed this during the church’s Wednesday Power Communion Service.

The wedding takes place on Saturday at the Glory Dome auditorium, Airport Road, Abuja, while the reception is set for nine different locations within the church grounds, otherwise known as the Lord’s Garden.

The couple had on Thursday, December 15, conducted their traditional marriage while a pre-wedding concert, tagged the ‘Parking Lots’ concert was held on Friday, December 16, with performances from Dunsin Oyekan, Panam Percy Paul, Moses Bliss and a host of others.

The wedding is coming a few days after Deborah, who is a gospel music artiste, took to her official Facebook page to introduce her partner to her social media fans, describing him as the one she wished and waited for.

Deborah Enenche’s partner, Sam, is a cinematographer and an entrepreneur. He is from the Idoma tribe and was described as a born-again Christian by her partner, Deborah.

The colourful event will be available for live streaming on Pastor Enenche’s verified Facebook page.

