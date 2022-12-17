Health benefits of bay leaf

Bay leaf is one of the popular spices or herbs used in cooking. Many only believe it is usually used in jollof rice as a spice to add flavor to the meal. Bay leaf can also be taken as tea.

Bay leaf is said to perform gastrointestinal functions that aid in the proper digestion of food. It is a source of various vitamins, like vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin C. Bay leaf water is also good for the body. This means that it can be taken in diverse ways. It can also be used to add flavour to soups, stews, and sauce.

Essential oils can also be extracted from bay leaves for other uses. It can be used to relieve respiratory conditions or infections. Bay leaves have various health benefits you need to know about. You will discover the huge benefits that can be found in bay leaves.

1. It aids digestion

Bay leaves facilitate proper digestion of food by preventing abdominal pain, gastrointestinal infections, bloating, and constipation. It contains organic compounds that help get rid of stomach disorders or irritable bowel syndrome.

Adding bay leaf spice to your meal or drinking bay leaf water helps your body to function well after your meal.

2. It prevents cancer

This aromatic herb contains anti-cancer properties. It kills cancer cells and also prevents cancer. Research also states that bay leaves prevent the growth of cancerous cells that could lead to breast or colorectal cancer. This is because it contains antioxidants that could prevent cancerous radicals in the body.

3. It treats kidney problem

It is one of the herbs or spices that prevents or treats kidney problems. Bay leaf keeps kidney stones at bay. It prevents the increase of an enzyme in the body known as urease. This urease causes various gastric problems, which could eventually aid the growth of kidney stones.

4. It improves hair health

One of the amazing facts and benefits of bay leaves is that they reduce hair dandruff, hair loss and hair lice. To solve your hair problems, add bay leaf oil to your shampoo, conditioner, or hair cream. The chemicals and compounds in bay leaves helps to keep your scalp oily and prevents dandruff.

5. It treats respiratory problems

Essential oil extracted from bay leaves performs aromatherapy functions. It can be mixed and applied to your chest to ease chest pain or respiratory infection or disorder. It can also be used to loosen phlegm, which could block your respiratory tracts.





I hope you’ve finally discovered that bay leaves are not only used to prepare jollof rice but can also be extracted as oil to perform various functions that could be of help to the body.

