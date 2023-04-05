Has Iyorchia Ayu’s era at the helm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come to a premature end? LEON USIGBE writes on the latest crisis in the main opposition party.

The walls of Wadata Plaza seemingly came crashing down on Dr Iyorchia Ayu last Tuesday as those who, he used to lead, in the National Working Committee (NWC) shoved him aside as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). On that day, he had arrived at his office on the middle floor of the Wuse Zone 5 edifice, but it turned out to be the last time he might have been welcomed there as the leader of the party.

Perhaps he came to work oblivious of the political ramifications of or simply dismissed what members of the executive committee of the PDP in his Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, Local Government Area of Benue State, had engineered barely 48 hours earlier. Looking raw and unpolished, the committee members struggled to read a prepared text at a press conference to announce his suspension as a member of the party, depriving him of its privileges. Little wonder then that Ayu thought the action “derives its strength majorly from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambling and desperation” and “was written by an illiterate beforehand and only given to the coerced members to sign.”

To squeeze the dagger down an open wound, the suspension was followed by an order issued by a Benue State High Court presided over by Justice W. I Kpochi, restraining Ayu, as 1st Defendant, “from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having lost membership of the party, pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice already filed.” The order, a consequence of his suspension by the ward, came via an exparte motion filed by Engr. Conrad Terhinde Utaan.

The impact was unmistakable. Ayu had suffered a hammer blow at his backyard, a blow that would set off a chain reaction, not only in the PDP, but in the Nigerian political landscape in general.

His presence in the office on Tuesday despite the suspension and the court order may have provided the rest of the members of the PDP NWC the opportunity to physically apprise him of the leadership’s receipt of the court order and to bid him formal farewell. The NWC met that day and under the leadership of the National Deputy Chairman (North), Aliyu Damagum, and resolved that it was best he stepped aside. He agreed and Damagum immediately stepped into his shoes as the acting national chairman.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, acknowledged the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023, with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party. After a careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023,” Debo Ologunagba, the party national spokesman, later said in a statement.

Under Chapter 10 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Working Committee at any level of the party including the ward, may suspend a member from the party for a period not exceeding one month during which the individual is referred to the appropriate disciplinary committee. However, 57(7) states: “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly.” The suspended party boss is the chairman of the National Executive Committee of the PDP.

It is now left for him, a former Senate President, a founding member of the PDP and a former Minister, to determine whether to challenge the constitutionality of his ward’s action even though it may never change anything judging by precedents. Adams Oshiomhole of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Prince Uche Secondus of the PDP were initially suspended by their wards even though they were incumbent national chairmen of their political parties. Like them, observers see no way back for Ayu as the national chairman of the once “biggest party in Africa.” Not when he is up against the main intra-party opposition, the G5 led by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike with members being Governors Sam Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Uguanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia). On his part, it is yet unclear how far Ayu is willing to go to retrieve his mandate, but this round of crisis is coming at a time the PDP is in the election tribunal to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election and requires minimal distractions from the focus on the legal battles ahead. However, pundits are of the opinion that the members of the G5 would be robbing their palms in anticipation of the chance to move in and seize the party structure.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE