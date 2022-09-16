Ayra Starr announced as Spotify RADAR global act

Yesterday, Spotify announced Ayra Starr as the latest RADAR Global artiste. The rising star, born and raised in Nigeria is the newest addition to Spotify’s marquee global emerging artiste program.

RADAR is Spotify’s program created to spotlight up-and-coming music talent – giving them an opportunity to broaden their fanbase and supporting them in their path to superstardom through comprehensive marketing, content, and editorial campaign. Ayra Starr joins artists including The Kid LAROI, Nathy Peluso, Boza, Griff, and more than 500 others who have joined the program since its inception in 2020.

As the next big step for the burgeoning singer, Spotify’s support of Starr runs deep; from being tapped as Spotify’s EQUAL ‘Artiste of the Month’ in November 2021 (the platform’s program that aims to foster gender equality in music and provide a platform to highlight influential female creators) to being listed as a featured artist in the COLORSxStudio campaign via Spotify Africa’s RADAR partnership, and most recently joining RADAR Africa in May 2022, Ayra now takes it to the next level as RADAR Global’s newest artiste.

Through the program, Ayra Starr will be featured on the RADAR Global playlist as well as release special content on Spotify, including a mini-documentary and social content. The mini-doc, which takes place in Ayra’s hometown, Cotonou Benin, gives fans special insight into the rising star as she chronicles her beginnings and more – showing fans a personal look at her journey.

