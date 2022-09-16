Artistes’ development policy needed in Nigeria —Akideinde

Former General Manager, Music Services for the MTN Group, Oyebowale Akideinde has stressed the need for artistes development policy in Nigeria. This was just as he said that it is important for artistes to develop a discovery strategy.

Oyebowale, who made this known during the #Nomusicday9ja conversations via Twitter Spaces, added that artistes must have compelling story for the industry in every stage of his career for sustained exploitation.

The music executive also urged them to leverage on platforms to grow along with the other. Meanwhile, Sidney Esiri popularly known as Dr Sid, lamented over the rate of depression and drug use amongst artistes with personal experiences.

It would be recalled that in 2009, some Nigerian artistes embarked on a week long hunger strike staged in front of National Theatre to amplify the plights of artistes who have had their intellectual property exploited. This event led to the inception of ‘No Music Day’ in Nigeria which is now celebrated yearly on September 1.

Thirteen years after the first gathering, the annual Nigerian No Music Day continues to drive changes around the remittance of royalties and exploitation and discourage the infringement on the copyrights of musicians in Nigeria.

