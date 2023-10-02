The Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned former owners of 165 revoked lands in the FCT to avoid the properties or will be prosecuted.

Mr Mukhtar Galadima, the Director, issued the warning in Abuja after his team foiled an attempt by some of the owners of the revoked lands in Maitama, Abuja, to continue development on the sites.

This, he described as “worrisome” , inspite of the revocation oder placed on the lands

The development control officers, accompanied by several security forces, confiscated building equipment found on the sites, arrested some of the workers for profiling, and chased others away.

According to reports, the Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, had revoked 165 plots of land in the FCT for non-development of the properties.

The revocation, according to the minister, is due to the continuous contravention of the terms of agreements as contained in section 28(5) (a) &(b) of the Land Use Act.

“The FCTA minister has revoked some plots for non – development and also gave last warning on abandoned buildings since December 2022.

“Unfortunately, some people are trying to come back and work on those revoked properties, particularly on weekends.

“We got information that some owners of the revoked lands are moving to site violating the order.

“We are on this operation to ensure that nobody go back to all the revoked plots to work on them.

“We also want to use this opportunity to warn the public that any revoked property that somebody is trying to work on, the FCTA will not only remove such structures but will ensure prosecution of the person involve,” he assured.

When asked if any of the affected owners of the plots had gone to Court to seek redress, Galadima said, “I am not aware of anything like that.

“But if at all, someone has gone to the Court, then I will live it to the Court to decide, but for now I am not aware of such.” (NAN)

