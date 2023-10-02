Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki has commiserated with the families of the victims of the petrol tanker explosion at Koko Junction, in Delta.

In a statement, the governor expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident, noting that the loss of lives was regrettable.

He said, “We are saddened by the news of the petrol tanker explosion in Koko Junction, Delta.

“We commiserate with the government and people of Delta State over the tragic incident. We sympathise with the families of the victims.”

Obaseki urged, “Nigerians to desist from attempting to scoop petrol whenever there is an accident involving tankers. It is pertinent to consider safety first and report to appropriate authorities in such instances.”

