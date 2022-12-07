Auchi Poly expels 40 students over result falsification

The Management of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State says it had expelled 40 students over results falsification and deficiency at the point of entry into some programmes at the institution.

A news bulletin by the Information and Public Relations Unit of the institution on Wednesday and endorsed by Adebola Ogunboyowa, Head of the unit, said the students have been expelled following the outcome of the regular verification exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session.

According to Ogunboyowa, the affected students were involved in forgery and falsification of results to gain admission into National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

Ogunboyowa said the expelled students cut across different departments in the polytechnic, adding that the Rector of the institution, Dr Salisu Umar, had proposed 12 new programmes to commence in the 2022/2023 academic session.

The Public Relations Officer listed the programmes as follows: Printing Technology, Welding and Fabrication Technology, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Library and Information Science Taxation, Leisure, Tourism Management Technology and Social Development.

Others are Microfinance and Enterprise Development, Computer Engineering Technology, Economics and Development Studies, Agricultural Extension and Management and Crop Production Technology.

According to her, the idea was in line with the rector’s commitment to reposition the polytechnic and make it enviable in the nation and beyond.

“In pursuit of the rector’s vision, 12 new programmes at both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma are proposed for resource inspection by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“Ten of the proposed programmes are ND level while two are at HND level,” Ogunboyowa said.

She added that the institution was set for re-accreditation of all programmes in the polytechnic, noting that the management had improved on the existing infrastructure and procured necessary equipment to ensure that no programme is denied accreditation.

Ogunboyowa said the rector urged all Deans of Schools and Heads of department scheduled for various stages of accreditation to put in their best to complement the management efforts.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Auchi Poly expels 40 students over result falsification