Survey ranks Abia, Borno, Edo, three others dirtiest in Nigeria

Six states; Abia, Borno, Borno, Kebbi, Kogi and Ondo have been ranked dirtiest among states in Nigeria while six others emerged as leading regional examples to be emulated on environmental cleanliness in the country according to a survey by Clean-Up Nigeria (CUN).

Although the performance of the states based on the laid down criteria scored less than 50%, except Akwa Ibom State. The report enjoined government at all levels to ensure that “the population seriously imbibed knowledge, attitude and practice (KAP) of hygiene and sanitation to improve their living conditions in order to increase the average life expectancy in Nigeria from 45 years to 55 years.”

It also recommended that “Flood disaster prevention master plan for the country should be institutionalized and made an integral part of NEMA with legislation Law to ensure compliance and ensure relief materials and access to victims of not only flood disaster should henceforth be timely.

The states comprised; Akwa Ibom (South-south), Bauchi (Northeast), Ebonyi (Southeast), Lagos (Southwest), Kaduna (Northeast), and Plateau, (Northcentral), from the respective zones.

These findings are the outcome of the research conducted by the Clean-up Nigeria (CUN) monitoring and evaluation of the Nation’s cleanliness performance index for geo-political zones of Nigeria.

According to the report, sighted by the Tribune Online, the criteria set out by the CUN National Study Group on the 2022 annual cleanliness performance index includes; 30% mark for the Streets/Roads Cleanliness attracted; Vegetation/Drain Control had 15% mark and another 30% marks for the Waste Management Services.

The document further showed that the states were evaluated on Public Opinion Poll (POP) for which it was rated 10% and the Knowledge, attitude and practice (KAP) of hygiene and sanitation of the people had a 15% mark for evaluation these made a total of 100% mark under which the states were evaluated for the four quarters of the year 2022.

Checks on the report showed further that Edo (south-south), Abia (Southeast) and Ondo (Southwest) were the dirty states in their respective region, as well as Borno (Northeast), Kogi (Northcentral) and Kebbi (Northwest).

According to the report, while Akwa Ibom lead with 54% in all the evaluations, Edo state scored 20%, Ondo, 19%; while Kebbi recorded 19% in environmental cleanliness.