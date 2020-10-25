Attacking laziness headlong through the power of diligence (I)

It is rather sad that we oftentimes allow our dreams and desires to die. Many of us have catalogues of abandoned projects, unfulfilled dreams and unmet targets all because we have not given these issues the desired attention. Unfortunately, life does not play fair on people who don’t seem to know what to do with their dreams, desires and aspirations. Life only celebrates achievers. Life has no pride of place for lazy people.

Laziness is not being inclined to work. It is the unwillingness to work or the reluctance to put in the necessary energy needed to get something done.

Laziness is a destroyer.

“Lazy people finally die of hunger because they won’t get up and go to work.” Proverbs 21.25 Message

“Slothfulness casts one into a deep sleep, and the idle person shall suffer hunger.” Proverbs 19.15

It is not enough to have a dream; we need to go the extra mile to give all it takes in order to get the job done. Life never gives us what we want on a platter of gold – we have to be focused, hardworking and diligent.

Diligence is a fundamental key to success in life. A dream that is not diligently pursued will remain but a dream. Our dreams need not remain dreams – they must become reality for them to be of any good and a crucial step in turning dreams to reality is the application of the force of diligence.

Diligence is steady effort. It is intelligent hard work. It is careful and intelligent hard work that produces the desired result. It is painstaking attention and care legally required of someone.

Registering maximum impact in life and living a fulfilled and satisfying life is heavily hinged on diligence. Diligence promotes. Diligence brings honor. Diligence brings accomplishments.

“Do you see a man diligent and skillful in his business? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men.” Proverbs 22.29 Amplified

A mere realization or awareness of special ability, idea, concept or endowments is just the starting point in the journey of success. A diligent application of whatever abilities we possess is fundamental to achieving success and this is the job of diligence.

Diligence, unfortunately, is a scarce commodity in our society today. If we look around, we will understand the scarcity of diligence. What we see is the byproducts of laziness. Far too many employers complain of employees who are incompetent, inconsistent, insensitive and irresponsible. We hear stories of laziness, sloppiness and unreliability. Once the boss is out of sight everybody relaxes, winds down – eye service is their motivation for work.

TO BE CONTINUED

