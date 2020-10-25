e shock you?

On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari threw a grenade at the heart of a grieving, critically-unwell nation. Even the Buhari voter, were shocked at the conge employed by the President in demonstrating his disgust for those seeking and chanting Change, despite climbing to power, promising to do exactly what the people have decided to do for themselves, which now incensed him. The insensitivity he demonstrated for the blood that watered the ground upon which the revolution seed was sown, is as habitual, as congenital.

If there is any doubt that the political class is wrath with the developments in the land, despite the mouth-service of its leading members to the noble cause of getting the nation working again which has now drawn the ire of a president elected to fix the system, the fire and fury in Buhari’s speech, designed to match the anti-SARS passion, should settle it, for the citizenry, expected to start using the seventh sense in dealing with dealers in power, going forward. Expect other members of the power-class, to start lining behind him, even if they won’t be as brazen as the President. There would be a lot of balancing act in days ahead, to still be soro-soke compliant, without being seen as selling a shell-shocked ruling clique, out.

Buhari’s horrendous outing was a fight-back by the ruling class, which suddenly discovered that there was enough anger in the land, to consume it. So the President’s jives, were meant, to rip the muscles in a frightening way, but I guess the nation has moved past fear, now entering a critical stage where the minority ruling clique must be scientifically swept aside.

The scowl of the President must be brushed aside, to avoid needless distraction. With his speechless speech, he should not shock anyone again. Nigerians must quickly move the nation beyond him and the suffocating mindlessness he represents. Instead of dwelling on his obvious deliberateness to blab discontent into a narrative that is beginning to shape up nicely for the masses, leaders across ethnic groupings, faiths, socio-political cleavages, youth organisations and the not-too organised civil society community, should

act fast and mould the gains of the last two weeks into something concrete, in partnership with the international community, as a way of immortalizing those killed by Buhari’s military.

Even without their so-called curfew, the Change job on the street is done. Hoodlums, operating like the late SARS have been deployed by the same ruling clique, siring them, though the clique appears to be losing control of the monster unleashed to crash the peaceful protest. The next phase of the struggle should be bloodless, after the huge, but costly victory of the street and politicians, in whatever attire, including those masquerading as pro-people, should be taken out of the next-stage strategic planning and execution.

The biggest gain of the last two weeks of necessary chaos, is not the so-called official acquiescence to the five-point demand of the protesters, though I would rather, Nigerians replace protesters. Infact, In his moment of scary pig-headedness, the President revealed the real intent behind the hasty, official adoption of the demands. It was meant to quieten the streets and revert to the game of old; deliberate amnesia, of what was promised, just like it has been with ASUU and the rest of the organised labour. Yahoo yahoo governance?

While Buhari pretended to be deaf, the rest of the world heard loud and clear that Nigeria isn’t working, despite the paid workmen’s hours, days and terms of seeming laborious engagements. So, the President came to the party late, assuring he heard the wailing in the land. Thankfully, the wailing wailers are in obvious majority and the hailing hailers, led by presidential spokesman, Deacon Femi Adesina, are forced to bury their heads in ignominy, though they would certainly fight back, especially via cyber, a charge currently being led by Sanwoolu’s spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, who has been trying to discredit the memories of the Lekki tollgate shooting victims, for which his boss, had severally apologised. Fortunately, mischief-driven adventurers like Deacon Adesina and Akosile, would meet their match in the cyber-highways.

Now, that the rest of the world is ready to listen, protest organizers should quickly choose global citizens of Nigerian descent, both home and abroad, to articulate the next level of engaging a government, which has chosen the way of grandstand in sobering moment, to show it isn’t only in power, but in absolute control. That public posture is the surest signal that the government is cracking already and a little global push, should get everybody to the table, to discuss the future. Thankfully, men like the fleeing-national leader of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu and president-wannabe, the pugnacious Adamu Garba had shown their hands early for the electorate not to ever trust their kind with leadership again, though the ruling clique, wont certainly go down, without a fight. The masses have broken their duck regarding unity of purpose and the momentum is certainly behind them. Leveraging on it, is beyond harnessing into a political basket and getting someone without political royalty into office as Buhari’s replacement, though such a landmark overthrow, would be a major plus. Since states are having a festival of judicial panels, windows of opportunity are yawning for major constitutional reforms to be pushed through the various Houses of Assembly. Anyone stalling on it, immediately becomes public enemy No 1 and the cyber-pressure of call bombardment (maybe without the curses), should be deployed until successes are achieved. Progressive lawyers should form a committee of attorneys to push deep-rooted generational agenda at the sittings across states and the National Assembly. If the legislation is through, let’s see how a stubborn ex-general play his cards, holding the entire nation to ransom.

David Chester of Virginia Commonwealth University in groundbreaking research on vengeance and sadism, said, “if we’re trying to reduce aggression, we should start by trying to reduce revenge and one of the best ways to reduce revenge is to figure out who is most likely to do it”.

Except a hole deep enough to sink, is dug around this leadership, it won’t receive sense.

