Atiku commends Bauchi governor for tolerating opposition

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has been commended for tolerating and accepting opposition politicians and parties in the state by providing a level playing field for all.

The commendation was made by the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, during his campaign visit to Bauchi State on Saturday.

He particularly commended Mohammed for demonstrating political tolerance and allowing the ADC to conduct its presidential campaign rally in the state using state facilities without hindrance.

Atiku said the governor provided the ADC with accommodation, support and hospitality despite their political differences, describing the gesture as a demonstration of fairness and respect for democratic principles.

The former Vice President further said the ADC delegation received a warm reception from the moment it arrived in the state, adding that the party was granted access to public facilities to exercise its constitutional right to campaign.

According to him, the treatment accorded the party in Bauchi was different from its experiences in some other states, where it had allegedly been denied access to public venues and government-owned facilities for campaign activities.

Atiku particularly appreciated Governor Mohammed for permitting the party to use the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium for its rally and for providing accommodation in government-owned facilities.

The ADC presidential candidate also said the gesture was especially commendable given that he and the governor belong to different political parties and are on opposing sides of the political divide.

Atiku also expressed appreciation to the governor, who is the National Leader of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), for allowing the ADC delegation’s courtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu.

He described the governor’s conduct as an example of “political maturity, tolerance and respect for democratic engagement,” stressing that political differences should not prevent citizens and political parties from exercising their democratic rights.