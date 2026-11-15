FCT stakeholders condemn attack on Tinubu’s convoy, vow support for 2027 re-election

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Stakeholders Assembly has condemned the attack on the convoy of President Bola Tinubu at the Shehu Shagari Mosque in Abuja, describing the incident as an affront to the Office of the President and a threat to the country’s democratic values.

The Assembly also reaffirmed its support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, vowing to intensify mobilisation across the FCT to secure a second term for the President despite the incident.

The President of the Assembly, Aliyu Daniel Kwali, stated this in a statement on Sunday, describing the attack, which occurred on Friday, November 13, 2026, as barbaric and reprehensible.

Kwali said the incident was unacceptable in a democratic society, warning that political disagreements should not degenerate into acts capable of threatening national stability and unity.

“We consider this unfortunate incident a direct affront to the dignity of the Office of the President and a disturbing threat to our democratic values, political stability and national unity,” he said.

The Assembly called on relevant security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident, identify those responsible and ensure that they are brought to justice.

It expressed particular concern over the timing of the attack, noting that it occurred barely 14 days after residents and indigenous communities in the FCT, under its platform, unanimously endorsed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as their preferred candidates for the 2027 presidential election.

According to the group, the development raises concerns about growing desperation and intolerance among certain political interests ahead of the next general elections.

“Coming barely fourteen days after the law-abiding citizens of the Federal Capital Territory, under the auspices of the FCT Stakeholders Assembly, unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as their preferred candidates for the 2027 Presidential Election, this unfortunate incident raises serious concerns about the growing desperation and intolerance within certain political quarters,” the statement said.

The Assembly, however, cautioned against generalising the actions of a few individuals, insisting that the incident did not represent the position or political aspirations of the majority of FCT residents and indigenous communities.

It described itself as a unifying platform representing the interests of original inhabitants and residents across the territory, stressing that its commitment to peaceful coexistence, democratic participation and political tolerance remained unwavering.

The group also reiterated its confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and support for his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We wish to make it unequivocally clear that the actions of a few misguided individuals do not represent the collective position, political aspirations or democratic convictions of the peace-loving and law-abiding people of the FCT,” it stated.

The Assembly further assured the President that the incident would neither intimidate its members nor discourage them from supporting his administration and political ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

It maintained that no act of intimidation, political provocation or mischief by any individual or group would weaken its confidence in Tinubu’s leadership.

“We therefore assure Mr. President that no act of intimidation, political provocation or mischief by any individual or group will diminish our confidence in his leadership or weaken our collective resolve,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its endorsement of Tinubu and Shettima, the Assembly pledged to strengthen its mobilisation structures and reach out to more constituents across the FCT to advance the President’s re-election bid.

“Our endorsement remains firm, our commitment remains unwavering, and our support remains resolute. We stand firmly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and remain committed to mobilising our structures and constituents towards securing his re-election on January 16, 2027,” Kwali declared.

The Assembly also appealed to political actors, supporters and other stakeholders to exercise restraint and embrace peaceful, issue-based engagement as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

It warned that political actions capable of escalating tension, threatening public safety or undermining democratic values should be avoided, insisting that political differences must be addressed through lawful and peaceful means.

The group reaffirmed its solidarity with Tinubu, the FCT and Nigeria, while restating its commitment to supporting the President’s administration and political aspirations.