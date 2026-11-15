Iran attacks US military base in Bahrain

Iran has claimed responsibility for an attack on a US military base in Bahrain, prompting the Gulf kingdom to activate its air defences and intercept several Iranian aerial attacks before they could reach their targets.

Bahrain’s military announced on Sunday that its air defence systems had successfully intercepted multiple Iranian attacks, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted a US military installation in the country.

The incident came amid renewed tensions in the Gulf and continued uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to end the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

According to Iran’s state-run Press TV, the Revolutionary Guards launched six drones targeting US air defence radar at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base in Bahrain. However, there was no immediate confirmation of the reported strike from either US or Bahraini authorities.

Iran’s Fars news agency also quoted the IRGC as saying the attack was carried out in retaliation for “hostile US actions”.

Bahrain’s military, however, said its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks before they reached their intended targets, accusing Tehran of maintaining its “systematic hostile ​approach” towards the kingdom.

The interceptions followed two security warnings issued to residents over possible incoming threats, with authorities urging people to take shelter.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry subsequently advised citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

The Gulf country hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, making it a significant part of Washington’s military presence in the region.

Sunday’s incident also followed another reported Iranian operation against a US military facility in Bahrain two days earlier.

At the time, the Revolutionary Guards claimed to have attacked a US early-warning radar installation in the country. The US military rejected the claim, saying its forces had intercepted two Iranian drones without sustaining any damage.

The latest confrontation comes as diplomatic negotiations to end the conflict have failed to produce a breakthrough, despite a broader reduction in direct fighting between Washington and Tehran.

The war started on February 28 following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran against American military installations across Gulf countries.

US President Donald Trump has indicated in recent days that he could refrain from launching further attacks on Iran if Tehran and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen avoid taking actions against American interests.

ALSO READ: SpaceX successfully catches top of huge Starship rocket for the first time

However, Reuters reported on Saturday that Trump intended to maintain the US naval blockade despite the possibility of holding back further military action.

Meanwhile, hostilities have continued on another front in the region, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition exchanging attacks.

The coalition announced on Sunday that its forces had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles fired towards Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

It also reported bringing down three drones in the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province, highlighting the continued threat of military escalation across the region despite efforts to secure a wider ceasefire.

(Reuters)