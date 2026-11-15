FRSC Corps Marshal, NADDC DG to headline 19th NAJA auto awards

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Chief Joseph Oluwemimo Osanipin, and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, have confirmed their attendance at the 19th Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) International Auto Awards, scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026, in Lagos.

The two prominent government officials are expected to join leading automobile manufacturers, distributors, policymakers, industry captains and other stakeholders at the prestigious ceremony, which will hold at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Osanipin’s confirmation is particularly significant given NADDC’s strategic role in driving the Federal Government’s automotive industrialisation agenda, including local vehicle assembly, technology development, capacity building and the transition towards cleaner mobility.

Under his leadership, the council has continued to engage industry stakeholders on initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s automotive value chain, promoting local manufacturing and encouraging investments in alternative-energy vehicles.

Similarly, the presence of the FRSC Corps Marshal as Special Guest underscores the importance of road safety in the development of Nigeria’s automotive and transportation sectors.

The FRSC remains a critical stakeholder in vehicle regulation, road safety enforcement, driver education and the promotion of safer motoring practices across the country.

The Chairman of the 2026 NAJA Awards Planning Committee, Frank Kintum, said the committee was encouraged by the confirmation of the two senior government officials, noting that their participation would further enhance the significance of the annual industry gathering.

He said preparations were in top gear to deliver a memorable ceremony that would recognise outstanding achievements, innovation and professionalism across Nigeria’s automotive industry.

The NAJA International Auto Awards, now in its 19th edition, has evolved into a major platform for celebrating excellence among automobile manufacturers, vehicle assemblers, distributors, after-sales service providers and other players in the automotive value chain.

The Chairman of NAJA, Theodore Opara, said the awards remained committed to recognising organisations and individuals making measurable contributions to the growth and transformation of the Nigerian automotive industry.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract major players across the sector, with awards covering vehicle manufacturing and assembly, automotive distribution, alternative-energy mobility, after-sales services, commercial vehicles and individual industry contributions.

A major attraction at this year’s ceremony is expected to be the Car of the Year category, which is likely to generate keen competition among established automotive brands and emerging manufacturers.

Other categories include Bus of the Year, Pickup of the Year and SUV of the Year, among others.