ATCON announces new date for national dialogue on telecoms

The National Executive Council of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), has announced a new date for its much-anticipated National Dialogue on Telecommunications and ICT Sector, which was earlier postponed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The National Dialogue on Telecommunications and ICT Sector in Nigeria with a well-researched theme, ‘Harnessing the Digital Resources for the Building of our National Economy’ will now hold on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

It would be recalled that ATCON had earlier fixed the date for the event when the Federal Government announced the lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The National Executive Council of the association complied with the directive and postponed the event till further notice.

Mr Ajibola Olude, executive secretary, ATCON in a statement released last week, said that, “Before the manifestation of the pandemic, close to a thousand people had already registered for the event, which was initially schedule to hold on March 26, 2020 at NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

“The eagerness to attend the event by telecoms and ICT enthusiasts, is fuelled because of its strategic objectives and the caliber of people that have been penciled to do justice to the theme of the event and the sub-themes.

“For instance, some state governments, the World Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the relevant government ministries and agencies and the entire telecoms and ICT industry have conveyed their acceptance and willingness to make presentations and serve as panelists at the event,” he said.

The event will be streamed live on various social media platforms — Youtube, Facebook — and Zoom, among others.

“Industry thought leaders are already putting their brilliant contributions and presentations together to make the outcome of the event a very useful one for the current and prospective investors.

“Attendance at the event would be strictly by invitation and COVID-19 protocols would be observed,” Olude added.

