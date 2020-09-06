What caused my rift with Oshiomhole — Obaseki

THE Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that one of the reasons his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole is against his re-election bid is his reversal of the sale of Edaiken Market, which Oshiomhole sold to his friends.

Obaseki who made the revelation while addressing party faithful in wards 8 and 10, Egor Local Government Area, maintained that the battle over who wins the forthcoming election is between him (Obaseki) and Oshiomhole and not the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He assured that Edo people with their votes for the PDP, will on September 19, 2020, render the sacked National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) politically irrelevant.

According to the governor, Oshiomhole sold Edaiken Market to his friends who charged exorbitant rates that were beyond the reach of traders who needed the lock-up shops. “I reversed the sale of Edaiken Market and brought the rates down to the level that our people can afford. That pitted me against the godfather.

He said that I cannot be a governor. Is he God? Are we fools?” He assured that the forthcoming gubernatorial election will put an end to godfatherism in the state, urging voters to come out en masse to vote for the PDP to enable him to consolidate on his achievements in the first term.

He queried: “A child that was born 22 years ago, since Nigeria’s democracy in 1999, is that child not old enough to be a man by now?” and added: “This democracy will continue and even beyond us by the grace of God.”

