ASUU deceiving the public in the name of students’ welfarism

I write this piece to expose the realities of academics in Nigeria as a student. Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has ignorantly become the enemy of Nigeria as a state. Why and how; you may ask. ASUU prides herself as being the most educated, knowledgeable and intelligent set of Nigerians. This, obviously, is not true.

The reason is that ASUU ignorantly persecutes Nigerians especially students. It has abdicated its role of clamouring for members’ welfare and has constituted itself into a quasi-political party and self-made opposition to any government in power.

Have we heard ASUU complain to NUC about resource verification or accreditation instruments or exercises? It is obvious that the answer is capital no! Does NUC (FGN) report and enforce ASUU’s findings and recommendations on which university or its programme should be sustained? Yes!. Who made strike part of our university calendar? One would say it without doubt that the answer is ASUU!

Who prepares the university for accreditation or resource verification? ASUU!. Who are the phoney resource persons particularly in private universities? ASUU members. Who conducts the accreditation or resource verification? ASUU!. Who affirms that our universities and their programmes are particularly in good form? ASUU!. Who awards the degrees? ASUU members! Who are boldly saying that our university system is dilapidated and substandard? It is still ASUU!

The industrial action by ASUU has left majority of its members in uncertainties as remunerations are not being paid by government thereby making those that relied on it alone suffer for months. Currently, some lecturers have started hot exchange of words to the comment by the ASUU president. Some boldly withdrew their allegiance to the union entirely. Furthermore, due to the strike, many have died while uncountable number of others are struggling with life. The unfortunate part of it is that there is no guarantee of paying them their arrears after the industrial action.

I finally want the public to be the judge by putting ASUU and FG on the scale in order to see who is at fault. FG is willing to cooperate but insatiable demands forwarded by ASUU are the obstacle delaying resolution. It is true that there is no way to get back all powder that is spread in the mud; therefore, let them consider those at the receiving end (students) and suspend the strike.

Patience Gaius,

