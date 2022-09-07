Letter to Oyo, Lagos CPs

Who can we call to protect commuters on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from constant attacks by armed robbers? I respectfully submit that the best persons who can face the armed robbers terrorising the commuters along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams and his Lagos state counterpart, CP Abiodun Alabi.

Commuters are frequently attacked at various sections of the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway and dispossessed of their valuable often, some commuters are forced to abandon their vehicles to scamper into the bushes exposing them to more danger.

The two CPs should come together and fashion out means of having a joint tactical team to face the dare devil armed robbers operating along the Lagos-Ibadan Express way because it is a busy road that people cannot avoid.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.

