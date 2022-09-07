Parties must address issues

As the September dateline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for campaign for the 2023 elections draws near, it is the right time to caution political parties to address issues rather than personalities.

The current mudslinging of campaign spokespersons should stop. The issues to focus on are; how to revive the already collapsed economy, how to shore up the naira value, how to solve energy problem, the insecurity that has left Nigerians living in fear and how to end the corruption unlimited. These and many more are issues the electorate want all political parties to address.

Barr. Ayo Olalere,

Apete, Ibadan.

