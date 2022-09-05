What to eat during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a phase most couples, especially women, look forward to. However, if care is not taken during this time, the safety of the mother and child can be jeopardised. The health of the mother and child at this stage is very important. Adequate attention must be given to ensure a safe delivery.

Though a lot of women look forward to this time, they are, however, less prepared for the changes and challenges that come with pregnancy. Several changes happen both physically and hormonally, which, if not well handled, could lead to depression and/or anxiety in some women.

However, some women have a smooth transition into pregnancy and go on to enjoy a normal life throughout the period. Regardless, the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy cannot be overemphasised.

Practitioners say it is important to maintain good health because it is essential for the mother and child throughout the nine months journey.

Dr Israel Ojajune, a resident gynaecologist with the University College Hospital (UCH), said a healthy lifestyle is essential even before pregnancy, but it is more important during the pregnancy period because the body goes through some physiological changes that require adequate attention.

“Healthy living in pregnancy is essential for yourself and your baby. Your diet is very important in pregnancy because the body goes through some physiological changes and what you eat plays an important role at this point,” he said.

He advised pregnant moms to avoid alcohol and instead eat more fruits and vegetables alongside pregnancy routine drugs, “I will advise any pregnant woman to first of all avoid alcohol, take more fruits and vegetables. Be close to your routine drugs such as folic acid, ferrous sulphate, vitamin C and the rest, and if you cannot take those drugs at once, you can take Pregnacare or Pregmom, which is also very important for you during pregnancy.”

Deciding on what to eat on a very good day is a hassle for a lot of women. It becomes more confusing when pregnant because you’re trying to maintain a diet that will support your body changes and is also suitable for the baby.

Healthline in a 2020 report put together 13 foods to eat when pregnant. According to Healthline, these foods will provide the nutrients every pregnant woman needs for her nine months journey.

1. DAIRY PRODUCTS

Dairy is the best dietary source of calcium, and provides high amounts of phosphorus, B vitamins, magnesium, and zinc.

During pregnancy, you need to consume extra protein and calcium to meet the needs of your growing little one. Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yoghurt should be on your diet list.

2. SWEET POTATOES

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene, a plant compound that is converted into vitamin A in your body. Vitamin A is essential for a baby’s development. Sweet potatoes are a plant-based source of beta carotene and fibre.





Fibre keeps you full longer, reduces blood sugar spikes, and improves digestive health, which can help if that pregnancy constipation hits.

3. EGGS

Eggs are incredible health food, as they contain a little bit of almost every nutrient you need. A large egg contains about 80 calories, high-quality protein, fat, and many vitamins and minerals. Eggs are a great source of choline, a vital nutrient during pregnancy. It’s important in a baby’s brain development and helps prevent developmental abnormalities of the brain and spine.

4. BROCCOLI AND DARK LEAFY GREENS

Broccoli and dark green vegetables such as kale and spinach pack in so many of the nutrients you’ll need. Even if you don’t love eating them, they can often be squeezed into all kinds of dishes. Benefits include fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, calcium, iron, folate, and potassium. They’re a bonanza of green goodness.

Adding green vegetables is an efficient way to pack in vitamins and fend off constipation. Vegetables have also been linked to a reduced risk of low birth weight.

5. LEAN MEAT AND PROTEIN

Lean beef, pork, and chicken are excellent sources of high-quality protein. Beef and pork are also rich in iron, choline, and other B vitamins, all of which you’ll need in higher amounts during pregnancy.

Iron is an essential mineral that is used by red blood cells as a part of haemoglobin. You’ll need more iron since your blood volume is increasing. This is particularly important during your third trimester. Low levels of iron during early and mid-pregnancy may cause iron deficiency anaemia, which increases the risk of low birth weight and other complications.

It can be hard to cover your iron needs with meals alone, especially if you develop an aversion to meat or you are a vegetarian. However, for those who can, eating lean red meat regularly may help increase the amount of iron you’re getting from food.

6. BERRIES

Berries hold a lot of goodness in them like water, healthy carbs, vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. Berries have a relatively low glycemic index value, so they should not cause a major spike in blood sugar. They are also a great snack, as they contain both water and fibre. They provide a lot of flavour and nutrition, but with relatively few calories.

Some of the best berries to eat while pregnant are blueberries, raspberries, goji berries, strawberries, and acai berries.

7. WATER

We all have to stay hydrated, especially pregnant folks. During pregnancy, blood volume increases by about 45 percent. Your body will channel hydration to your baby, but if you don’t watch your water intake, you may become dehydrated yourself.

Symptoms of mild dehydration include headaches, anxiety, tiredness, bad mood, and reduced memory. Increasing your water intake may also help relieve constipation and reduce your risk of urinary tract infections, which are common during pregnancy.

General guidelines recommend that pregnant women drink about 80 ounces (2.3 litres) of water daily. But the amount you really need varies. Check with your doctor for a recommendation based on your specific needs.

Poor dieting during pregnancy could lead to anaemia, haemorrhage, preeclampsia, and sometimes lead to the death of the mother because she lacks the necessary nutrients to cater for herself and the unborn baby.

Low birthweight and stillbirths are also effects of poor dieting during pregnancy. Lack of proper nutrients during pregnancy can also cause developmental delays in children.

Nutrition still remains a critical factor in ensuring the safety and overall well being of both mother and child during pregnancy. Every woman, regardless of how she feels about food during the pregnancy period (loss of appetite and taste) must take her health and that of the baby into consideration and feed well.

