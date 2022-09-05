Five signs your partner is cheating

The signs of cheating are different in relationships. But there are some common threads that you can look for. You may want to gather other evidence before you confront your significant other about their behavior.

These are the common signs of cheating outlined by a therapist, Robert Weiss that you might want to look out for.

1. Secretive phone or computer use

What other thing should your partner hide from you other than information about your surprise birthday? Partners who cheat use their phones and computers more frequently than before and guard them as if their lives depend on them.

If your partner’s phone and laptop never required a password before, and now they do, that’s not a good sign. If he or she suddenly starts deleting texts and clearing their browser history daily, that’s not a good sign or he or she never lets go of their phone, or even takes it into the bathroom when they shower, that’s not a good sign.

2. Unreachable

If your partner is cheating on you, they are less likely to answer your calls and respond to your texts. You may hear excuses like they were in a meeting, they were driving and didn’t know you were trying to get in touch. If your partner is unreachable while working late or on a business trip, that’s a bad sign.

3. Altered schedule

When your partner who never once worked late suddenly needs to work late, and that starts to happen more and more frequently, they may be lying If your spouse has never been away on a business trip and suddenly finds a need to travel for work, that could be a sign that they are having weekend getaways with another person.

Flat tires, dead batteries, traffic jams, spending extra time at the gym, and similar excuses for being late or absent altogether might is also a signs of cheating. A cheating partner might also suddenly be forgetful about picking up the kids, birthdays and other important events, etc.

4. Unexplained expenses

If there are odd charges on your partner’s credit cards, or there is suddenly less money in your partner’s bank accounts, retirement accounts, investment accounts, and so on, that is a sign of cheating. If you ask your partner about these expenses, and their answers seem untrue, they are likely cheating.

Cheating costs money because the person cheating has to buy gifts, trips, and wine and pay for dinners, hotel rooms, and so on. The costs of cheating can add up very quickly. If you see large cash withdrawals or evidence of purchases from places you rarely or never frequent, that’s not a good sign.

5. Emotional intimacy fades





In most relationships, after a few years, the relationship is not as intense as it was in the first few months. But, partners bond and securely attach over time, learning to trust one another with their secrets, desires, and other important aspects of their lives. That process is known as building emotional intimacy.

Emotional intimacy is what keeps partners bonded to their significant other long after the wedding day. So, if your partner suddenly seems less emotionally vulnerable and intimate with you and does not seem to want you to be emotionally vulnerable and intimate, that’s a strong indication that their focus has shifted most likely to an affair partner.

