A non-religious and nongovernmental organisation, Arewa Reliance Youths Movement (ARYM) has condemned a recent art exhibition by an artist, Adedamola Shogo aka Adaramati who used Quran verses for art exhibition.

ARYM in a statement signed by Umar Baba Aliyu and Abdullahi Umaru, at the weekend, criticised and condemned the artist ventures describing it as the height of disrespect and insensitivity.

While acknowledging that preaching peace through art expression is laudable, the organization noted that using conjoined verses of the holy book for such ventures is highly condemnable.

“The Holy book, revered by over a billion Muslims, commands deep respect. The artist’s actions not only disrespected this holy text but also demonstrated profound insensitivity towards Islamic values and beliefs. Regardless of intentions, this act was not brave or innovative; it was a provocative affront.

“Religious sensitivity should take precedence over any artistic statement. Artists must understand the importance of restraint, especially when aware of the consequences their actions can provoke. The swift and unequivocal reaction to this incident underscores the need for greater understanding and respect for religious sentiments.

“The desecration of the word of God for art is reprehensible and should be condemned by all and not in the least the action of this so-called artist and individual.

“Artistic freedom must be balanced with respect for diverse beliefs to ensure harmony and mutual respect in our country,” the statement added.

The statement therefore called for extreme caution and restraint from whoever intends to do such in the future.

