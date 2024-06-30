Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has voiced disappointment and concern over the inadequate performance of the Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) and the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

He summoned the Managing Directors of REMASAB and KAROTA to an emergency meeting with the Chief of Staff to address the challenges facing the agencies.

According to a statement by Alhaji Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson to the Executive Governor of Kano State, Governor Yusuf expressed his dismay during an unscheduled visit to the agencies. He highlighted inefficiencies in management and noted the poor condition of facilities and personnel.

During his visit to REMASAB, the Governor observed that only seven out of 30 waste evacuation trucks were operational, and only three out of 15 payloaders were in use. He also discovered that many workers were casual staff, some having worked for up to 20 years without permanent or pensionable status.

At KAROTA, Governor Yusuf found that many operational vehicles were grounded. Consequently, he directed the agency’s management to promptly submit a comprehensive inventory of their vehicles.

Governor Yusuf expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, stressing that the government’s investment in these agencies had not yielded the desired results. He pledged to initiate a comprehensive overhaul of the systems, emphasizing the critical importance of effective service delivery by these agencies.

