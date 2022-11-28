Appeal Court sets aside judgment ordering fresh primaries in Ogun PDP

The Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, has set aside a judgment of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, ordering the conduct of fresh primaries by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice O O Oguntoyin had in a September 27 judgment directed the State Executive Committee of the PDP to rerun the primaries within 14 days in a suit filed by aggrieved members of the party working for a governorship aspirant, Mr Jimi Lawal.

But while delivering judgment in an appeal filed by the PDP, Justice Folasade Ojo said the lower court was wrong in its judgment as only the National Working Committee(NWC) of the PDP is vested with the power to conduct primaries.

Details later…

