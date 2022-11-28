FG issues travel advice to Nigerians in US, Europe over increased robbery

The Federal Government on Monday issued travel advice to Nigerian travellers in the United States and Europe over what it observed as the increasing loss of personal valuables to robbers in highbrow areas of cities in the countries.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the advice in his opening remarks at the 5th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Scorecard briefing featuring his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart. Dr Mohammed Abubakar, in Abuja.

He pointed out that the government was in possession of Information that Nigerians were having their personal belongings including international passports and money stolen from them.

Mohammed said the government had therefore considered it necessary to request travellers to be cautious.

The government spokesman stated: “Before today’s presentation, please permit me to quickly make an announcement. It has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travellers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate.

“The most recent victims of this are travellers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high-brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford. We have therefore decided

to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precautions to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world.”

