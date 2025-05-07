APC set to adopt consensus for Lagos LG elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has indicated its adoption of consensus for its local government and councilorship primary elections, while appealing to party members to put the party’s interest above personal interests.

At the Lagos State Stakeholders’ Meeting, held at its secretariat yesterday, the party noted that about 500 aspirants are jostling for the 57 chairmanship seats, saying the best bet was to adopt consensus to ensure the party’s unity.

Specifically, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, noted that consensus has been the tradition of the party, and adopting it would further strengthen the party in the state against the opposition.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Governor Advisory Council (GAC), Tajudeen Olusi, who maintained that local government is the most important tier of government due to its proximity to the people, said it was important for the aspirants to support the party in its decision.

“The local government is the most important part of the government as it is closer to the people. It is important for us to cooperate with the party.

“Since democracy started, there has been consensus and agreement among party members to nominate candidates. Five people cannot occupy a seat.

“There was a time I wanted to be a senator, but I couldn’t because the consensus didn’t favour me.

“I urge us to cooperate with the party. There’s a need for patience among us, and let’s allow the party’s decision to triumph.”He said.

Speaking also, Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, Babatunde Ogala SAN, maintained that the upcoming election was important because the President is from Lagos, and as such, all eyes would be on the state.

He added that the primary would be held at the party secretariat on Saturday, noting that any aspirants who break the laid-down guidelines would be disqualified automatically.

“In carrying out this task, we have been very fair, transparent, and thorough. When the committee was put in place, what we first did was to look at the party guidelines.

“I appeal to the aspirants; I have the assurance of the leadership that for those who have had the privilege to hold positions, and this time, it doesn’t happen, there’s always another day.

“I have the assurance of the leadership that everything possible would be done to make sure that nobody goes home empty-handed at the end.

“I appeal to the party chairman and other leaders to make this easy for us. We are open to consensus, and it is doable. I am a product of consensus, and many of us here are products of consensus, including party chairmen. Given that tradition, if we have conceded to our leaders in the past, let’s respect our leaders again.”He said.

The Chairman of the party in Lagos State, Cornelius Ojelabi, noted that if the aspirants and members of the party decided to listen to the party, the forthcoming primary election would be seamless across the state.

“Let’s put the interest of the party above personal interests. The opposition is watching. I can assure you that we will provide an enabling environment for you all. We only need you to cooperate with the leadership.

“Since the President of the country is from Lagos, all eyes will be on us, as this is the first election that will take place without him being around. Let us redeem our image, considering what happened to us during the general election. It’s when there is peace that we can make our party proud. Let us ensure that unity is our hallmark,” he said.