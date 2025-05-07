Adeleke procures, commissions three trucks for Osun fire service

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday commissioned three fire trucks for the use of the State Fire Service.

While commissioning the equipment procured by his administration at the State Fire Service in Abere, the Governor stated, “We have supplied essential firefighting equipment, including protective gear, to ensure our brave officers are well-equipped, well-prepared, and adequately protected in their line of duty.”

According to him, “The last procurement of fire trucks occurred over fourteen (14) years ago—a situation that was both alarming and unacceptable. I knew that immediate and strategic intervention was necessary.”

“Today, I am proud to announce that this administration has taken decisive steps to revive the Osun State Fire Service. We have so far procured seven (7) modern fire trucks and one (1) water tanker to significantly boost our emergency response capacity.”

“The commissioning of these additional three (3) fire trucks underscores our administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property. These assets will greatly improve the responsiveness and efficiency of our fire service, giving our citizens peace of mind and renewed confidence in the system.”

However, beyond procurement, Governor Adeleke stressed the need for proper management and regular maintenance of the fire trucks, saying, “These trucks must be kept in optimal condition to ensure their longevity and reliability.”

“As we celebrate this progress, I wish to remind everyone of my earlier promise to ensure equitable distribution of resources across the state. It remains my goal to provide at least one (1) fire truck to each of the nine (9) Federal Constituencies in Osun State, and one at the Fire Service Headquarters.”

“With the commissioning of these three (3) trucks, we are now closer to fulfilling that pledge. Plans are already underway to procure the remaining trucks, ensuring that every region in our state is adequately equipped for emergency response.”

“My administration is deeply concerned about the poor state of fire service facilities. Hence, my commitment to strengthening fire safety and emergency response services in the state. We have also prioritised the training of our fire officers so they can respond to emergencies with professionalism and efficiency.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdulrosheed Aderibigbe, noted that the Osun State Fire Service had been using old fire tenders inherited from the former Oyo State.

He stated that the only administration prior to the current one that procured fire tenders was that of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, while the Rauf Aregbesola administration only carried out repairs.

The Commissioner further noted that since the inception of Governor Adeleke’s administration, he has consistently demonstrated dedication to this cause by providing fire tenders to four (4) Federal Constituencies.

According to him, “The procurement of this new set of three (3) additional fire tenders being commissioned today means that he has successfully provided for seven (7) Federal Constituencies out of nine (9). Despite the dwindling economy and paucity of funds, this is a testament to his vision and passion for this sector and for the entire populace of the state.”

“Furthermore, it is not an overstatement to say that this administration has reached a remarkable milestone in the history of the state through the provision of infrastructure across almost all sectors,” he stressed.

