APC, PDP members defect to ADC in Kogi

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decamped into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi State at the weekend.

The event held at Itedo-Makutu, Isanlu and witnessed by ADC chieftains in the state led by Hon Leke Abejide, member of House of Representatives for Yagba Federal Constituency culminated in the issuance of ADC membership cards to the new members.

Nike Akolade, women leader of APC in Ere Ward, Yagba West Local Government Area who spoke on behalf of other defectors from the APC said their decision was as a result of a lack of good governance, hunger and the good performance of Hon Leke Abejide.

Akolade said the defectors included APC party office holders at the various electoral wards.

Welcoming the new ADC members, Abejide described the development and the turnout at the occasion as an unprecedented “lockdown” of Yagbaland for the ADC, a rarity for a political party that is not in control of the government.

“We have seen now that Yagba is now locked down for African Democratic Congress. Yagba has now turned to a one-party federal constituency. A supposed opposition party,” he declared.

The federal lawmaker who is the flagbearer of the ADC for the 2023 House of Representatives election in Yagba Federal Constituency, noted that the growing fortune of the ADC was an indication that Yagba people were happy with his performance during his current first term, hence their demonstration of love for him and ADC.

However, he said the task of carrying on with the people-oriented programmes of the ADC were enormous. He, therefore, pleaded with the electorate in the area to extend their support in the February 2023 elections to the three ADC House of Assembly candidates in Yagba West, Yagba East and Mopamuro State Constituencies, which fall under Yagba Federal Constituency.

He disclosed that he had made provision for 50,000 ADC membership cards and would be happier to increase the number to 100,000 in the days to come.

Present at the occasion were former ADC governorship candidate in Kogi State, Barrister Justina Abanida, House of Assembly flagbearers for Yagba East and Mopamuro State Constituencies, Hon Soji Odofin and Hon Seyi Makinde and party supporters from the 34 electoral wards in Yagba Federal Constituency.